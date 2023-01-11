All section
Bengaluru Leads Startup Funding In India With $10.8 Billion, Mumbai & Gurugram Follow

India,  11 Jan 2023 8:05 AM GMT

According to Tracxn, a top worldwide market intelligence platform, Mumbai-based businesses collected $5.2 billion in 2021, whereas Bengaluru-based startups raised $20.8 billion, illustrating the effects of the worsening funding winter in 2020.

With $10.8 billion, Karnataka's Bengaluru led the list of startup funding in India in 2022. Maharashtra's Mumbai was second on the list of startup financing in India in 2022 with $3.9 billion, and Haryana's Gurugram was far behind with $2.6 billion.

According to information provided by Tracxn, a top worldwide market intelligence platform, startups with headquarters in Delhi and Tamil Nadu's Chennai received capital totalling $1.2 billion apiece, followed by startups with headquarters in Maharashtra's Pune receiving $1 billion.

Decline In Number Of Unicorns

Mumbai-based businesses collected $5.2 billion in 2021, whereas Bengaluru-based startups raised $20.8 billion, illustrating the effects of the worsening funding winter in 2020.

The average capital before the unicorn round was approximately $160 million. Moreover, compared to the 46 unicorns in 2021, there were 22 unicorns in 2022. A startup company with a valuation of over $1 billion is referred to as a unicorn. It is frequently employed in the venture capital sector. Further, no new unicorns appeared in the months of April, October, or November in 2022.

Notable Investors & Fund Raisers Of 2022

The Tracxn annual report stated, "India started experiencing funding winter in Q4 of 2021 and has been on a declining trend since. Because of rising interest rates and fear of a worldwide recession, investments across all industries have been impacted", as per Business Standard.

The number of tech Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in 2022, 11 in all, was equal to that of the same time in 2021. A few of the notable IPOs were eMudhra, Tracxn, and Delhivery.

According to Tracxn's report, LetsVenture, AngelList, and Y Combinator were the three most active investors so far in 2022. Byju's, a multinational educational technology company, has led the list of most funds raised in 2022 despite the effect on ed-tech funding. From previous investors, it raised more than $1.2 billion in 2022. This was close to 50% of the overall financing obtained in the ed-tech industry.

Also Read: Over 50% Of Govt-Recognised Startups Centred In Five States, Maharashtra Tops List

