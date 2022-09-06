Karnataka: Lingayat Seer Found Dead In Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Suicide Note Recovered

Basava Siddalinga Swami, a Lingayat seer in Karnataka, was discovered dead at his mutt in Belagavi district in the early morning of Monday (September 5), according to officials.

Swami, the seer of Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, was found hanging in his quarters by his followers and attendants. He was a disciple of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the accused seer in a sexual assault case, reported NDTV.

Suicide Note Recovered

The preliminary investigation suggests the seer was enraged over a video in which two women were seen discussing alleged cases of sexual assault in some mutts in Karnataka.

Police have recovered an alleged suicide note, and an inquiry is underway to determine the cause of his death. The note's content is unknown at this time.

Sharanaru Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the head of the Murugha Mutt, one of the state's most important Lingayat seminaries, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls. For years, both girls have accused him of sexually abusing them.

According to medical department sources, the seer was subjected to potency and DNA tests. He was arrested after protests by activists, civil society members, and various organisations in Karnataka's Chitradurga and Mysuru districts.

Sentenced To Judicial Custody

Earlier in the day, a local court remanded accused Lingyat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru to judicial custody for nine days, until September 14, in connection with the alleged rape of minor girls in the mutt.

The Second District and Sessions' Court in Chitradurga also postponed the hearing on the accused seer's bail petition on medical grounds until September 7. The prosecution was also directed to file objections to the bail petition by September 7.

As per the court's order, the accused seer will be lodged in Chitradurga's district prison, where security has been increased.

