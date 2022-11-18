All section
Bangalore Auto Driver Tracks Passenger To Return Her Lost AirPods, Twitter Story Receives Hilarious Reactions

Karnataka,  18 Nov 2022 8:00 AM GMT

Staying true to its name of being the "Silicon Valley of India," a tech savvy auto driver from Bangalore managed to track a woman passenger who lost her AirPods during the ride and returned it to her office.

The Internet and media have been flooded with stories from passengers on how they left behind valuables on public transport and were looking to retrieve them. From wallets to electronic devices, it's a commonly made mistake by passengers to lose behind things on their ride. Very few stories appear about honest people returning these lost and found valuables. One such story was brought out by a Twitter user named Shidika Ubr, who had the fortune of coming across a tech-savvy auto driver in Bangalore.

Tracking Through Unexpected Ways

A tweet by Shidika Ubr has been making rounds for narrating the story about a responsible auto driver who went the extra mile to return a pair of AirPods left behind in the auto by her. According to Shidika, she boarded an auto to go to work in the morning and had accidentally left behind her AirPods while paying for the ride. The driver, who came across the AirPods, decided to track the owner and return it to them safely.

From there on, a series of interesting events take place as the tech-savvy driver goes on to track the owner. Connecting the AirPods to his device, he was able to find the owner's name, which he then traced within his list of digital transactions. In about half an hour, he returned to Shidika's office and duly dropped it by the security at the entrance of her office.


Reactions By Netizens

The tweet instantly grabbed the attention of many and brought about a range of reactions from the netizens. It received over 9,800 likes and 600 retweets and garnered a good share of responses from netizens who were either stunned by the driver's smartness or were in appreciation of his honesty.

One such user named Goutham stated, "He's the hacky generalist every startup needs". Quipping on the same lines, Yashesh Vijay commented, "Sometimes I feel Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech-savvy than any of us".



Many more users came ahead narrating similar experiences with auto drivers who helped them out when they lost their electronic devices. While an honest mind always goes appreciated, this time, the auto driver surprised netizens with his presence of mind to track down his passenger through the use of multiple applications and return the device to her. It reflected how everyone is moving forward toward digitisation and is putting efforts into becoming digitally literate.

Also Read: 'Small Acts Go Long Way': This Bengaluru Auto Driver Stacks Sanitiser, Toffees, & Band-Aids For His Passengers

