Bangalore Auto Driver Tracks Passenger To Return Her Lost AirPods, Twitter Story Receives Hilarious Reactions

The Internet and media have been flooded with stories from passengers on how they left behind valuables on public transport and were looking to retrieve them. From wallets to electronic devices, it's a commonly made mistake by passengers to lose behind things on their ride. Very few stories appear about honest people returning these lost and found valuables. One such story was brought out by a Twitter user named Shidika Ubr, who had the fortune of coming across a tech-savvy auto driver in Bangalore.

Tracking Through Unexpected Ways

A tweet by Shidika Ubr has been making rounds for narrating the story about a responsible auto driver who went the extra mile to return a pair of AirPods left behind in the auto by her. According to Shidika, she boarded an auto to go to work in the morning and had accidentally left behind her AirPods while paying for the ride. The driver, who came across the AirPods, decided to track the owner and return it to them safely.

From there on, a series of interesting events take place as the tech-savvy driver goes on to track the owner. Connecting the AirPods to his device, he was able to find the owner's name, which he then traced within his list of digital transactions. In about half an hour, he returned to Shidika's office and duly dropped it by the security at the entrance of her office.

Lost my AirPods while traveling in an auto. Half an hour later this auto driver who dropped me at WeWork showed up at the entrance & gave it back to security. Apparently, he connected the AirPods to find the owner's name & used his PhonePe transactions to reach me. @peakbengaluru — Shidika Ubr (@shidika_ubr) November 15, 2022





Reactions By Netizens

The tweet instantly grabbed the attention of many and brought about a range of reactions from the netizens. It received over 9,800 likes and 600 retweets and garnered a good share of responses from netizens who were either stunned by the driver's smartness or were in appreciation of his honesty.

One such user named Goutham stated, "He's the hacky generalist every startup needs". Quipping on the same lines, Yashesh Vijay commented, "Sometimes I feel Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech-savvy than any of us".

He's the hacky generalist every startup needs!!🥹 — Goutham 📍Lisbon🇵🇹 (@0xGoutham) November 15, 2022





A similar thing happened wth me and my colleagues ystrdy. We left our bag with a high cost electronic device in the auto.this was a normal auto but the auto person came back and waited near the office till one of us came out to give us the bag.🙏 — Parthasarathy (@partha1313) November 15, 2022





Many more users came ahead narrating similar experiences with auto drivers who helped them out when they lost their electronic devices. While an honest mind always goes appreciated, this time, the auto driver surprised netizens with his presence of mind to track down his passenger through the use of multiple applications and return the device to her. It reflected how everyone is moving forward toward digitisation and is putting efforts into becoming digitally literate.

Also Read: 'Small Acts Go Long Way': This Bengaluru Auto Driver Stacks Sanitiser, Toffees, & Band-Aids For His Passengers