Punjab: Shaurya Chakra Awardee Balwinder Singh Shot Dead In Tarn Taran

The 62-year-old man and his family had remained on terrorists' hit list for years after he had fought against terrorism for years.

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   16 Oct 2020 9:50 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-16T15:24:31+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: The Economic Times

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was shot dead by two unidentified men in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on October 16. He and his family had remained on terrorists' hit list for years after he had fought against terrorism for years.

The 62-year-old man took five bullets by motorcycle-borne miscreants at his home, in Bhikhiwind village, the police said, adding that the accused then fled the spot. Following the attack, Balwinder Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"Mr Singh was murdered today. Two people were involved in the attack, one of whom went up to his house and shot him. We have filed a case and it is being investigated," Senior Superintendent of Police Tarn Taran Dhruman Nimbale said.

The security provided by the state government to Singh had been removed one year ago on the recommendation of the local police.

Singh fought and survived multiple attacks by terrorists between 1990 and 1991. He had even erected bunkers on the roof of his house.

According to a government citation, Singh and his family had survived a deadly attack by at least 200 terrorists in September 1990. Singh, his brother and their wives fought off the terrorists for five hours using their pistols and STEN guns provided by the government. "The terrorists finally retreated in the face of their resistance," the citation adds.

Balwinder Singh was awarded the prestigious Shaurya Chakra in 1993 by the Ministry of Defence.

