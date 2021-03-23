'Bad Omen In Indian Culture': MP Minister Usha Thakur Backs Uttarakhand CM's Ripped Jeans Remark

Backing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's controversial remarks on ripped jeans, Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur said that wearing torn clothes was a 'bad omen in Indian culture'.

She said that wearing ripped jeans or clothes was against the pristine Indian culture and traditions.

"You must have seen that if our grandmother used to see any torn clothes, she would tell us to reject or not wear them anymore. In Indian culture, torn clothes are considered a bad omen. Hence, the well-cultured families that we have here and those who live the traditional lifestyle do not like these kinds of clothes," India Today quoted Thakur as saying.

Uttarakhand CM's Remarks

Thakur's remarks came days after Uttarakhand CM said "women who were ripped jeans cannot provide the right environment for children at home".

Rawat's comments came on March 15, while he was addressing a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun. Expressing his distaste towards bare knees, Rawat said he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans and questioned what example she was setting up for society.

"If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life," Rawat had said.

