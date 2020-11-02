Trending

"Baba Ka Dhaba" Owner Alleges YouTuber Who Shot Viral Video Collected Funds Without Informing

The owner of the eatery has accused the YouTuber of not giving details of the financial transactions to him.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   2 Nov 2020 3:51 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Zee News

Kanta Prasad, the owner of "Baba Ka Dhaba" in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, has filed a complaint against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds, police said on Sunday, November 1.

An elderly couple in south Delhi selling home-cooked meals from a tiny kiosk to make meagre earnings made headlines in October. Prasad's desperation had come to light when Gaurav Wasan captured the eatery owner crying as he talked about his struggles in a video shared on the YouTuber's social media account.

A day after the video was shared on social media, '#Babakadhaba' was trending on Twitter and the eatery was flooded with customers.

In his complaint to police, Prasad said that Gaurav Wasan recorded his video and posted it online, urging the public to donate money to the eatery owner.

He further alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant."

"We received the complaint yesterday at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed. No FIR (First Information Report) has been registered yet in the case," police official Atul Kumar Thakur said.

After the video went viral, Baba ka Dhaba received support from people across the country, including celebrities who appealed to people to go there and support the elderly couple.

