Caste discrimination
Off Ventilator, Talking & Joking: Author Salman Rushdies Condition Improves, Attacker Pleads Not Guilty

Image Credit: Twitter/ Chaudhary Parvez, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Off Ventilator, Talking & Joking': Author Salman Rushdie's Condition Improves, Attacker Pleads Not Guilty

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  14 Aug 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Indian-origin author living in the US was stabbed multiple times in the neck at an event in New York by an attacker identified as Hadi Matar. He was taken off a ventilator on Saturday and can talk as his condition improves slightly.

The India-born author living in the United States for the last 20 years, Salman Rushdie, was stabbed multiple times in the neck at an event in New York by an assailant identified as Hadi Matar on August 12 (local time).

Rushdie was addressing the crowd for a panel at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York when he was attacked. Following the incident, he was rushed to a hospital by the local authorities with severe injuries.

Improvement In Medical Condition

According to reports, Rushdie was stabbed nearly 15 times in his neck by Hadi Matar, posing as an attack on freedom of speech.

The officials have informed that his medical condition is improving as he has been removed from a ventilator. His fellow Aatish Taseer took to Twitter and informed that he's now "talking and joking," while his agent also confirmed the same.

The police officials have charged the 24-year-old New Jersey man with attempted murder and assault for attacking Rushdie at an event. The assailant has also pleaded not guilty in the court of law after he was arraigned in centralised arraignment and was remanded at Chautauqua County Jail.

World Leaders Condemn The Attack

Many world leaders condemned the attack on Rushdie, with US president Joe Biden taking the front side. In a statement, Biden said, "We condemn the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie. Me and My wife Jill, along with all the Americans and people around the world, pray for his health and speedy recovery," News 18 reported.

US Senator Chuck Schumer said, "This attack is shocking and appalling, and it is an attack on freedom of speech and thought, two bedrock values of our country and the Chautauqua Institution. I hope Rushdie quickly and fully recovers and the perpetrator experiences full accountability and justice."

The knife attack on Rushdie has again fanned the death threats he received after publishing his book 'The Satanic Verses', marking him as a disputable author. The incident happened after 33 years of Iran issuing a fatwa on him for his controversial remarks in the book.

Many claimed that the attack was not alone on Rushdie but on the entire community who believes in 'Freedom of Speech and Expression.'

Also Read: 75th Independence Day: Indian Railways Set To Carry Heritage Run Of 167-Yr-Old Steam Engine

Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Salman Rushdie 
Hadi Matar 
New York 
The Satanic Verses 

