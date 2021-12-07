Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi's Sentence Halved To Two Years

Myanmar's junta chief reduced the jail sentence of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years on Monday, December 6, after initially doling out four years for incitement against the military and breaking COVID rules.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the generals staged a coup and ousted her government earlier this year, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy.

As per a report by Amnesty International, the special court held Suu Kyi guilty for alleged breaches of COVID-19 protocols under Section 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law and incitement against the military under Section 505 (b) of Myanmar's Penal Code. Besides Suu Kyi, Myanmar's former president Win Myint was also initially sentenced four years on the same charges.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later "pardoned" the sentences of both to "two years imprisonment", according to a statement read out on state TV.

11 Charges Levied Against Suu Kyi

The military junta has levied 11 charges against Suu Kyi. The charges might lead to a maximum imprisonment of 102 years. These charges include the alleged acceptance of bribes and abusing her power for property deals in her favour, breaking the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, and even the alleged use of unlicensed walkie-talkies by her security guards.



Suu Kyi was a prominent leader in Myanmar before she was ousted and detained by the military in February of this year. The military stated that the coup was due to wide-ranging electoral fraud in Myanmar's November 2020 election. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) had secured a landslide victory in the election.

India Reacts

India said on Tuesday, December 6, that it was deeply concerned by Myanmar's conviction of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and called for the rule of law and democratic processes to be upheld.

"We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Fall From Grace

Suu Kyi's image as the idealistic hope for peace and democracy took a beating following the Rohingya exodus. Sui Kyi denied claims of genocide even as violence against Rohingyas in Myanmar's Rakhine State forced more than 7 lakh Rohingyas to vacate their homes. In December 2019 at the International Court of Justice trials, Suu Kyi defended the Myanmar Army's actions stating that they had responded to attacks by armed insurgents.

