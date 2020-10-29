France: 3 Dead As Woman Beheaded In Nice, Mayor Calls It Terror Attack

A knife-wielding attacker beheaded a woman and killed two other people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, October 29.

Nice's mayor, Christian Estrosi, described the attack as terrorism. Estrosi said that the attacker had repeatedly shouted the phrase "Allahu Akbar" even after he was detained by the police.

Police said three people were confirmed to have died in the attack and several were injured. The French anti-terrorist prosecutor's department is now investigating the attack.

One of those killed inside the church was said to be the church warden, Estrosi said.

​"The suspected knife attacker was shot by police while being detained, he is on his way to hospital, he is alive," he added.

"Enough is enough," Estrosi said. "It's time now for France to exonerate itself from the laws of peace in order to definitively wipe out Islamo-fascism from our territory."

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Nice.

Lawmakers in Paris observed a minute's silence in solidarity with the victims in the National Assembly.

"The methods match, without doubt, those used against the brave teacher in Conflans Sainte Honorine, Samuel Paty," Estrosi said, referring to the brutal murder of the French teacher who was beheaded earlier this month in an attack in Paris.

