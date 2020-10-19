Assam-Mizoram Tensions: Chief Ministers Hold Talks After Violent Clashes Along State Border Injure Four

The governments of Assam and Mizoram on October 18 discussed the tension prevailing along the states' border with the centre after violence broke out on October 17. The violence broke out in the Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam, between residents from both states and left at least four people injured.

Mizoram district officials and ethnic outfits claim that the violence began at noon on October 17 when some residents of Cachar dismantled a Mizoram police post at a village called Saihapui, along the state border.

"A COVID checkpoint was destroyed by Assam locals in the presence of Assam police," H Lalthangliana, Kolasib's deputy commissioner said.



"In turn, Mizoram residents mobilised and went after them," Kolasib said. "People from Lailapur broke the status quo and allegedly constructed some temporary huts. People from Mizoram side went and set fire on them."

He also informed that three people were injured in the violence. "One of them is critical and is under treatment at a hospital," Lalthangliana said.

Civil society groups said that the clashes broke out due to stone pelting from Lailapur. However, the Cachar district administration in Assam has denied any such claims.

"Some Mizo people came inside the Assam area and burned some temporary shops along the road," Bhanwar Lal Meena, Cachar's police superintendent told Scroll.in. "There was no aggression from the Assam side – all that happened was from the other side."

The two states have deployed security personnel in the violence-hit areas near the Vairengte village in Mizoram and Assam's Lailapur.

On Sunday, the Mizoram government conducted an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the violence and blamed it on "unilateral and provocative acts" and "transgressions committed by the Government of Assam".

Currently in an emergent Cabinet Meeting to discuss the recent #borderconflict between #Mizoram and #Assam.



I sincerely request everyone to maintain peace and to kindly not bypass any administrative proceedings.@AmitShah @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/JlDPT4hcDy — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) October 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Zoramthanga urged for peace and order. "I sincerely request everyone to maintain peace and to kindly not bypass any administrative proceedings," he tweeted.

Mizoram was part of Assam till 1972 before it became a separate Union Territory. In 1987, it became a full-fledged state.

The three Southern districts in Assam-Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj share a 164.6-km-long border with Mizoram's Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.

The boundary has been a bone of contention between the two states for a long time. They have often argued over it, sometimes even violently. Multiple rounds of talks, at various levels, since 1994 have failed to resolve the disagreement.

