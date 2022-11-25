Assam-Meghalaya Firing: Meghalaya CM Requests CBI Investigation & Centre's Intervention In Border-Dispute

Five Meghalaya villagers were among the six killed in a clash between a mob and a contingent of forest guards from Assam on November 22. Police forces and forest guards were reportedly in pursuit of a truck that was allegedly smuggling timber wood across the disputed Assam-Meghalaya border. The firing that ensued killed six people, including a forest guard, and has reignited the boundary dispute between the neighbours.

Despite the Assam Chief Minister's statement that the firing incident has "nothing to do with the border issue," both states have called for a "neutral" probe by a central agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Eve nts Ensuing The Firing

Tension gripped regions of the Assam-Meghalaya border after six people were killed in a firing after the Assam police had intercepted a vehicle that was allegedly smuggling timber. The smugglers were reportedly caught in Moikrang at the Meghalaya border by the Assam Forest Department team, and as their truck sped away, the forest guards opened fire at them. Soon after the firing was heard, a large group of armed people from Meghalaya gathered at the spot and fuelled the tension.

The Assam Police attempted to defuse the situation in vain and had to barricade different places along the borders. They did not permit any local vehicles to enter Meghalaya except the ones with a Meghalaya registration plate. It also brought back the border issues between the two neighbouring northeastern states back to the table. The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma accused the Assamese police of entering their state and resorting to "unprovoked firing." Meanwhile, the Assam government claimed that the firing was carried purely out of "self-defence" as a forest guard from the state was one of the casualties.

Who Takes Responsibility?

Talking about the incident, Sangma said that the state received reports that suggested that the Assam forest guards had detained a truck carrying timber at Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills. As villagers from Mukroh gathered in large numbers and surrounded the guards, it led to an open firing that took the life of five villagers from Meghalaya and one forest guard of Assam.

He further added that a special investigation team headed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Police would be looking into the case until the Central agencies would step in. According to a report by the FirstPost, both states have set up individual inquiry commissions besides calling for an impartial probe.

Following the firing, both state governments separately announced a compensation of ₹5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. The Assam government also issued a statement saying interim measures have been adopted, and the West Karbi Anglong Superintendent of police (SP) and officers-in-charge of Jirikinding police station and Kheroni reserve forest were suspended. They also instituted a Judicial Inquiry under a Retired Judge of the High Court to look into the case. However, Sarma was quick to dismiss the possibility of the incident being a border dispute and said it was simply a clash between the villagers and the police officials. He even suggested that the Assam police might have been guilty of "unprovoked firing."

Ever since Sarma came to power, resolving the border dispute has been one of the major projects he has undertaken. The firing incident reflected how these border disputes continue to impact ground-level politics. The border disagreement stems from differing views attached to the demarcation that both states follow. Mizoram's territory is based on the perception of the borders established in accordance with the 1875 notification that evolved from the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act of 1873. As per this act, the hills were categorised as 'excluded areas,' and it restricted free travel between the zones. Meanwhile, Assam continues to base its borders on the 1933 notification that demarcated the Lushai Hills, as Mizoram was then known, from the province of Manipur.

Centre Ensuring Justice

Sangma met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 24 to demand an unbiased investigation and justice for the lives lost. The Meghalaya CM's meeting with the Centre comes a day after the Assam Cabinet advised their state forces to restrain the use of weapons while dealing with the civilians.

Sangma stated that the incident was unprovoked and accused the Assamese forces of excess use of power. Additionally, he requested the Centre to intervene in the existing border dispute conversations to improve dialogue and trust between the two states. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Amit Shah assured both governments that the CBI would take over the investigation.

