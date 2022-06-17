All section
Caste discrimination
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam As Death Toll Reaches 46, Over 11 Lakh People Affected So Far

Image Credit- Facebook, Pexels (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam As Death Toll Reaches 46, Over 11 Lakh People Affected So Far

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Assam,  17 Jun 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Over 11 lakh people across 25 districts in Assam have been affected by the floods. In many areas, water levels in the Brahmaputra, Manas and Gauranga rivers were flowing above the danger level.

With water levels rising at an alarming rate in the major rivers and people losing their lives, the flood situation in Assam is worsening each day, with incessant rains triggering landslides and mudslides in many regions across the state.

According to officials, the death toll has risen to 46, and in many areas, water levels in the Brahmaputra, Manas and Gauranga rivers were flowing above the danger level. Until now, at least 11 lakh people across 25 districts have been affected by the downpours, and the newly formed Balaji district is affected the worst.

What Is Happening In Assam?

As per a report by India.com, at least 18 districts are experiencing heavy rains, with the inundation of new areas reported from Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta districts. The administrations of flood-affected districts have issued alerts, urging people not to go out of their homes unless it is urgent or there is a medical emergency.

Around 19782.80 hectares of cropland have been submerged in the flood-affected districts, and according to state government data, approximately 1,510 villages are currently submerged.

Many areas in the capital city of Guwahati have come to a standstill because of waterlogging for the third day in a row. Landslides have also been reported in the city, with three people injured in Ajantanagar in the Noonmati area.

A portion of a bridge on Wednesday, June 15, in the Subankhata area of the Baska district collapsed due to heavy rainfall and the rising water level of the Dihing River. According to an official, at least six trains have been cancelled, and four are partially cancelled due to waterlogging on the tracks.

Monetary Support From Bollywood Actors

As per a report by The Print, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and director Rohit Shetty have contributed Rs 5 lakhs to the CM Relief Fund for the flood-affected people in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Thursday, June 16, thanking them for their act of generosity.

States Affected Other Than Assam

The floods and heavy rainfall have also affected the states of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

In Meghalaya, at least five people have died due to landslides, lightning and floods. The state government has formed four committees to look into four state regions, and a cabinet minister heads each committee. After parts of the National Highway 6 were caved in and washed away by the floods, the highway is now closed for traffic.

Both Assam and Meghalaya received 272 mm excess rainfall than average till Wednesday. The weather department extended the red alert in the two states until this weekend.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Assam 
Assam Floods 
Death Toll 
Landslide 

