ASHA Workers' Family Planning Sessions Spark Controversy In Rural Maharashtra

Recently, the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers drew flak during the awareness programme in rural Maharashtra. The state government decided to include a rubber replica of a penis in family planning sessions.

The ASHA workers are known for conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns for families in rural areas, talking about topics about family sexual health. Earlier, pamphlets and booklets were circulated for the same. Now, for the first time, the Maharashtra government decided to introduce reproductive organ models to explain the topics in a better way.



ASHA Workers Embarrassed

As reported by The Indian Express, the health workers carry the kit with them that have the rubber penis and uterus models for representational purposes. The process is essential, especially for newly-married couples, to maintain good sexual health.

"Through the tools, the ASHAs can also demonstrate the process of wearing condoms, and it is included with other family planning methods. Along with the counselling kit, an additional pouch has been added to carry the new tools," the head of Directorate of Health Service, Dr Archana Patil, told the news publication.



However, the entire process has drawn flak from the local community. The families have criticised many workers during the campaign. A Nashik-based ASHA worker said, "As soon as we take out the mould, the family members, especially the men, take offence because of the stigmatisation. They claim that we are shameless and corrupting their wives." Several male members complained that it was a 'false representation of the phallus'.



Sex Education Still A Taboo

In India, sex education has been stigmatised for time immemorial. Even today, the rural community remains unaware of the importance of the same. They refuse to open up their minds about sexual health awareness that widens the knowledge gap between the rural and urban people.

The campaign has received support from health educationists, returning to the initiative. "Many young couples lack knowledge about reproductive organs and coitus. Many also struggle while putting on condoms, so they avoid it. The pictorial representations do not answer all the queries," a health volunteer named Prashant Kelakar said.



Some members of BJP Maharashtra have criticised the government for this. The state cohort's vice-president, Chitra Kishor Wagh, tweeted the Maharashtra DGP, asking him to charge the Uddhav Thackeray government with Section 354 for indecency. Also, the ASHAs association has asked the public health department to ask the doctors to teach with the concerned kit.



