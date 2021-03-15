CM Kejriwal Vows To Make Students 'Kattar Deshbhakts', Introduces Patriotism Classes In Delhi Schools

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he wants students to become 'kattar deshbhakts' and promised to introduce 'patriotism classes' in schools for the same.

Patriotism is not taught in our schools. We've decided to discuss patriotism every day for an hour in schools, to make students 'kattar deshbhakts'. We'll also take teachings of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar to every household: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/k4HWD8z69q — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

The Chief Minister on Sunday, March 14, said, "Patriotism is not taught in our schools. We've decided to discuss patriotism every day for an hour in schools, to make students 'kattar deshbhakts'."



"We'll also take the teachings of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar to every household," CM Kejriwal said, reported India Today.

On March 9, the Delhi government had announced a Rs 69,000-crore budget themed on "patriotism" under which the installation of 500 flag masts and various programmes on the lives of freedom fighters have been planned across the city.

He said that the defining feature of the budget was "Deshbhakti" (patriotism).

"We have decided to celebrate the 75th Independence day by unfurling 500 large flags. These parties are saying tricolours should not be installed, It's a waste of money," the CM said.

The Delhi government will also arrange free darshan of Ram temple after the construction of the temple in Ayodhya and added "no matter how much other parties curse me, I do not care as long as I have your love and faith in me."

