'Keeping Close Watch', Says Govt As China Builds Village In Arunachal Pradesh

Beijing is undertaking construction work along with the border areas near Arunachal Pradesh even as India and China continue to remain locked in a standoff in eastern Ladakh for months, Times Now reported.

Satellite images by US-based imaging company Planet Labs indicate that nearly around 100 houses have been built along the river Tsari Chu in upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the first image dated August 26, 2019, there was no human habitation, however, the second image of November 2020 shows structures. The report states that the 'houses' have been built in a disputed area.

Reacting to the reports, the ministry of external affairs said that it keeps a strict vigil on all the developments which threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



"India has significantly stepped up building infrastructure projects in the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh," MEA said.

"We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along with the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years," the ministry said.

"In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border," it added.

BJP's Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao has said that the "Beijing is still moving ahead with construction and has entered more than 60-70km inside the Upper Subansiri district if you follow the path along the river. He also claimed that the Chinese are also building a road along the river."



Meanwhile, Congress has demanded an explanation from the Modi government over the report of the Chinese infrastructure in the 'Indian territory'.

