All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Arsenic-Rich Water Consumption In Bihar Villages Causes Increase In Cancer Cases

Image Credits: Maxpixel, Pexel

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Arsenic-Rich Water Consumption In Bihar Villages Causes Increase In Cancer Cases

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Bihar,  6 Feb 2023 12:36 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Despite the fact that 18 districts in the state have already reported arsenic contamination in their groundwater, the problem in Maner only came to light after locals there recently organised a protest march against government indifference to providing safe drinking water.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Maner block in Patna's district has recently become a patient hotspot, as per reports. Due to the drinking of arsenic-contaminated water, occurrences of cancer have increased in numerous panchayats of the block during the previous few years. In many cases, patients have also passed away from cancer.

Despite the fact that 18 districts in the state have already reported arsenic contamination in their groundwater, the problem in Maner only came to light after locals there recently organised a protest march against what they perceived to be government indifference to the provision of safe drinking water in their villages.

Mediocre Help From Administration

The residents of Manesar have been calling for the installation of arsenic filters in their communities for a long time now, but nothing has happened yet. In addition, because shallow drilling produces more arsenic, individuals in this region are forced to drink water that is high in arsenic, which increases the risk of cancer.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Danapur, Pradeep Singh said, "I have seen media reports about 73 villages of Maner, complaining of arsenic in groundwater. We will conduct an investigation into this and take action against those who are responsible."

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the deputy Chief minister and minister of health, informed reporters here on Saturday that he was aware of this issue in the state. He stated, "We are working on cancer treatment with Tata Memorial Hospital. We are providing this service in six medical colleges in the state and we are also going to provide the cancer drug morphine and testing facilities for detection of cancer in early stage in all the 38 districts of the state."

Arsenic-Rich Water Not A New Problem

The report of a high rate of cancer among the people in Maner, according to Ashok Kumar Ghosh, head of the Bihar State Pollution Control Board and a renowned expert on arsenic, is not new. He had earlier written on the very high level of arsenic in the water in the Maner area in 2005. When he analysed water samples taken from wells beside the Ganga river in the area, he discovered that some of the samples had arsenic concentrations as high as 900 micrograms per litre, reported The Times Of India.

The state's PHED agency has also researched this issue from several angles and taken steps to help the community by installing deep tube wells in the affected area. In the Maner area, it also aided in the installation of several arsenic filters. But for such a large population of people living in far-off places, these water filters were insufficient. In addition, there is a significant issue with the correct upkeep and use of these water filters. In order for the community to continue using it, the upkeep tasks must be transferred to them.

Also Read: One Minute For Healthy Heart! Study Finds Ways To Counteract Harmful Effects Of Sitting All Day

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Arsenic 
Water 
Consumption 
Bihar 
Cancer Cases 
Tejaswi Yadav 
Health 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X