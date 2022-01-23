Two Hindu right-wing organisations, the Hindu Sena and the Hindu Front for Justice, have approached the Supreme Court to file the counter-appeals opposing the plea against the hate speeches at religious gatherings in Haridwar and Delhi. Both the groups have filed different intervention applications in the apex court and have appealed to make their party to the case.

In the appeal, the Hindu Sena president, Vishnu Gupta, has sought that Muslim leaders be arrested for their hate speeches instead. The appeal contended that the statements given by Hindu leaders at Dharam Sansad were responses to attacks on Hindu culture by non-Hindus, and thus, cannot be described as "Hate speech".

Inquiry Into Speeches At Religious Forums

"Efforts are being made to scandalise the spiritual leaders of Hindus... The petitioner belongs to the Muslim community and is not supposed to raise objections against affairs or activities related to Hindu Dharm Sansad (sic)," read the plea, as per NDTV.

The plea cited the appeal filed by journalist Qurban Ali, who demanded an independent inquiry into the speeches at the religious forums.

Vishnu Gupta has also demanded the arrest of the president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi and other Muslim leaders like Waris Pathan, accusing them of giving hate speeches.

Another organisation, the Hindu Front for Justice, in its intervening application filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, contended that the SC should also agree to examine hate speeches against Hindus at various instances. They have cited 25 such instances of alleged hate speeches delivered against Hindus in the appeal.

Public Outrage In Country

The apex court agreed to hear the petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali and a former judge of the Patna High Court, Anjana Prakash, on January 10.

The speeches delivered against Indian Muslims evoked public outrage across the country. Five former chiefs of staff of the armed forces and over a hundred other people, including bureaucrats and prominent citizens, had written to the president and prime minister concerning the "open call of the genocide of Indian Muslims".

By far, Uttarakhand police has arrested two speakers who addressed the religious forum. Yati Narsinghanand and Jitendra Narayan Tyagi (Wazim Rizvi before his conversion) are in judicial custody.

Also Read: Alarming! Hindu Right-Wing Leaders Call For Mass Genocide Of Muslims At Haridwar Hate Speech Summit