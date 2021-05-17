'Arrest Me Too': Rahul Gandhi Tweets Poster Criticising Modi Government

The former Congress president's tweet was in response to the Delhi police arresting people for sticking posters critical of the Modi government's policy to send vaccines abroad before vaccinating Indian citizens.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, May 16, tweeted the poster criticising the Modi government and wrote, "Arrest Me Too," in both Hindi and English.

The Indian National Congress and several of its leaders, such as Priyanka Gandhi, Pawan Khera, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, also changed their Twitter profile image to the same poster and questioned the Delhi police's actions.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also questioned the arrest and tweeted a photo where he is seen holding a paper the read, "I challenge you Mr Prime Minister, arrest me."

I dare u Mr Prime Minister!Arrest Me. Now that was one of its kind press conference exposing this Government which is always in Sleep Mode when it comes to governance. I salute @Pawankhera sir @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/1y7WzUwyJS

On Saturday, the Delhi police had said that they had arrested 25 people for putting out posters that read, "Modi Ji hamare bachon ki vaccine Videsh Kyon bhej diya (Why did you send our children's vaccines abroad?)."

According to The Indian Express, these people had no idea about the content and pasted the posters just to earn some money. Most of them are involved in printing and pasting posters, according to Delhi police.

The Delhi police said they acted after several of their officers complained that such posters were put out in some areas in Delhi. All the arrested were released on bail.

This is not the first case where the BJP government has registered an FIR against people for questioning the government. Last month, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had registered a case against a distressed Amethi man who asked for an oxygen cylinder on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party, whose councillor had earlier denied links with the matter, on Sunday admitted that they had put out the posters. "The AAP is behind these posters. I am behind the posters. Arrest me and our MLA, but don't harass poor people who paste posters for a meagre payment," said AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in a press conference.