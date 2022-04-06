Over 1,60,000 Youngsters Ineligible For Army Recruitment Exams Due To Government's Inaction

A 24-year-old boy named Suresh Bichar, belonging to the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, ran from Sikar to Delhi on foot to demand recruitment in the Army.

For the past two years, there have been several delays in the armed force's recruitment by the central government. The most affected areas in the state of Rajasthan are Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu and Nagaur districts. The majority of youngsters who participated in these exams belonged to these districts.

Due to delays in recruitment, around 1.60 lakh youngsters are now not eligible for the exams anymore. The Indian Army has a sanctioned strength of 12,12,000, and currently, there is a shortage of 81,000 personnel. Every year, about 100 recruitment rallies are held, covering all regions.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt had informed that 97 rallies were planned in 2020-21, only 47 could be conducted. Only four were held in 2021-22 of 87 planned protests.

Opposition Requests The Government To Act

Expressing her concern over the situation, Priyanka Gandhi said in a letter addressed to the Defence Minister, "Youth from all over the country have tried to draw the government's attention towards some important points related to the recruitment results, delay in recruitment and recruitment rallies for the armed forces", reported Deccan Herald.

Many other aspirants despair of not having their dream fulfilled due to the government's inaction. The Chief Minister of Rajasthan also urged the defence minister to give two years of relaxation in the upper age limit to the candidates in the recruitment rallies.

The ongoing protest by job seekers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi coincides with Parliament's session, and they believe the result would be in their favour. Along similar lines, the Indian air force had conducted an examination last year in July, but the enrollment list is yet to be announced.

