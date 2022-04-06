All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Over 1,60,000 Youngsters Ineligible For Army Recruitment Exams Due To Governments Inaction

Image Credits: ANI 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Over 1,60,000 Youngsters Ineligible For Army Recruitment Exams Due To Government's Inaction

Manali Mathur

Writer: Manali Mathur

Manali Mathur

Manali Mathur

Digital Journalist

She is an avid reader and writer. She enjoys open-hearted conversations about life, being an extrovert with humour comes in handy. She pursued a master's in political science from Delhi University and was a former intern at NHRC, Delhi. Her core areas of interest lie in public policy, diplomacy, environment, governance, administration.

See article by Manali Mathur

Rajasthan,  6 April 2022 1:52 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Manali Mathur

Manali Mathur

Manali Mathur

Digital Journalist

She is an avid reader and writer. She enjoys open-hearted conversations about life, being an extrovert with humour comes in handy. She pursued a master's in political science from Delhi University and was a former intern at NHRC, Delhi. Her core areas of interest lie in public policy, diplomacy, environment, governance, administration.

See article by Manali Mathur

The continuous delays in conducting exams, and announcing results have left the youngsters frustrated with the government's inaction.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 24-year-old boy named Suresh Bichar, belonging to the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, ran from Sikar to Delhi on foot to demand recruitment in the Army.

For the past two years, there have been several delays in the armed force's recruitment by the central government. The most affected areas in the state of Rajasthan are Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu and Nagaur districts. The majority of youngsters who participated in these exams belonged to these districts.

Due to delays in recruitment, around 1.60 lakh youngsters are now not eligible for the exams anymore. The Indian Army has a sanctioned strength of 12,12,000, and currently, there is a shortage of 81,000 personnel. Every year, about 100 recruitment rallies are held, covering all regions.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt had informed that 97 rallies were planned in 2020-21, only 47 could be conducted. Only four were held in 2021-22 of 87 planned protests.

Opposition Requests The Government To Act

Expressing her concern over the situation, Priyanka Gandhi said in a letter addressed to the Defence Minister, "Youth from all over the country have tried to draw the government's attention towards some important points related to the recruitment results, delay in recruitment and recruitment rallies for the armed forces", reported Deccan Herald.

Many other aspirants despair of not having their dream fulfilled due to the government's inaction. The Chief Minister of Rajasthan also urged the defence minister to give two years of relaxation in the upper age limit to the candidates in the recruitment rallies.

The ongoing protest by job seekers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi coincides with Parliament's session, and they believe the result would be in their favour. Along similar lines, the Indian air force had conducted an examination last year in July, but the enrollment list is yet to be announced.

Also, read Why Is Muhammad Yunus Known As The 'Father Of Micro-Finance'?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Manali Mathur
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Manali Mathur
Select A Tag 
recruitment rallies 
army recruitment 
delays 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X