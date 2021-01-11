'Indian Army Captain Staged Amshipura Encounter For Rs 20 Lakh', Reveals Police Chargesheet

An Indian Army Captain, who was a part of the alleged "fake encounter" in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in July last year in which three youths were killed, had planned a conspiracy along with two civilians to win reward money worth Rs 20 lakh, a police charge sheet has revealed.

It said the accused captain of 62 Rashtriya Rifles "furnished false information to mislead the senior officer and for getting" an FIR lodged to "tailor fit his motive for grabbing prize money in furtherance of criminal conspiracy".

"Captain Bhoopinder Singh had also fired at the victims even before his men could lay a cordon of the area," the charge sheet stated.



Captain Singh is currently in the custody of the Army and may face Court Martial proceedings, The Economic Times.

The case relates to the July 18, 2020 encounter at Amshipura in which three young men- Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar, from Rajouri district were killed and labelled as "terrorists".

The charge sheet also mentions the role of the two civilians-Tabish Nazir and Bilal Ahmed Lone related to the case. Lone has also recorded his confession statement before a magistrate, the police confirmed.

The Army had ordered a Court of Inquiry which concluded its probe earlier in September after several reports surfaced on social media that the three young men were not terrorists. Following this, the Army had begun disciplinary proceedings.

"It had found prima facie evidence that the troops had exceeded the powers granted under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)," the chargesheet found.

The identities of the three young men were confirmed through a DNA test and the bodies were transferred to their families in Baramulla in October.

The charge sheet submitted by the Special Investigation Team of Jammu and Kashmir Police has mentioned 75 witnesses in support of its findings and has also included technical evidence consisting of call data records of the accused persons involved in the case.

The charge sheet also includes the statements of four army personnel -Subedar Garu Ram, Lance Naik Ravi Kumar, Sepoys Ashwini Kumar and Yougesh - who were a part of Capt Singh's team. On reaching the location, all the four were asked to cordon off from different directions.

"By staging the encounter," the charge sheet said, Capt. Singh and two other civilians also "purposefully destroyed evidence of real crime that they have committed and also have been purposefully projecting false information as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched between them with motive to grab prize money of Rs 20 lakh".

