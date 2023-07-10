Apex Court Cannot Be Used As Platform To Escalate Violence: SC

The Supreme Court, on Monday, made it clear that it should not be utilized as a platform to escalate tensions in Manipur. This directive from the apex court follows allegations made by counsels blaming a particular group for the violence in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha emphasized that their role is limited to providing directions to the authorities to improve the situation and that they require the assistance of different groups and suggestions to do so.

"We cannot take the law and order apparatus into our hands. It is the responsibility of the Centre and the Manipur government to ensure security," the Supreme Court said as per a report in Livemint.

The court stated that it can issue directions to the authorities to improve the situation in Manipur and urged the different groups to provide positive suggestions.

"Give us some positive suggestions by Tuesday to make the situation better, and we will ask the Centre and the Manipur government to look into it," said the Supreme Court further.

On July 3, the Supreme Court had directed the Manipur government to submit an updated status report detailing the steps taken to rehabilitate those affected by the violence, improve the law and order situation, and recover arms in the state.

The ethnic violence in Manipur began on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community. The clashes have resulted in the death of at least 150 people and several hundred injuries.

The Meiteis, who make up about 53% of Manipur's population and reside mainly in the Imphal Valley, have been in conflict with the tribal Nagas and Kukis, who constitute approximately 40% of the population and live in the hill districts.

Violence & Tension Continues In Manipur

Ethnic clashes have been ongoing in Manipur since the first week of May. Over the past two months, the border areas have experienced a significant increase in violence, killings, and incidents of arson. Army sources highlight the Kangvai area in Bishnupur district as particularly sensitive due to its proximity to both communities involved in the present crisis in Manipur.

A mob torched two vehicles in Imphal West district while an exchange of fire was reported in Imphal East district on July 8,2023.

In order to prevent the situation from escalating, security forces have established a buffer zone in the Kangvai area and deployed personnel. However, miscreants from both sides manage to infiltrate through hillside and village areas in the valley to engage in gunfire exchanges. The close proximity of the communities adds to the sensitivity of the situation.

Efforts are being made by security forces to address these issues and maintain peace. Since Friday night, there have been similar attempts by mobs from both sides in the border areas between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of Manipur.

These mobs, comprised of individuals from outside the area, disregarded the requests of locals to disperse. Five sophisticated arms, 74 pieces of various types of ammunition and five highly explosive hand grenades were recovered from Imphal East district. In response, security forces jointly and cautiously intervened to prevent the mobs from setting houses on fire. However, miscreants from both sides engaged in firing at each other from a distance, specifically from the villages of Kangvai, Songdo, and Awang Lekhai.

This exchange of gunfire resulted in three fatalities and injuries, according to a senior security official involved in ground operations. Although the firing subsided during the early hours, mobs from the valley side continued to obstruct the movement of security forces attempting to reinforce the area. Senior officers from the security forces are working tirelessly to restore peace by engaging with both communities. The situation remains tense, but under control as reported by Army sources.

In a coordinated effort, a combined team of Manipur police and Central security forces demolished eighteen illegal bunkers set up by miscreants and militants in Imphal East, Imphal West, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts. Approximately 50 illegal bunkers were dismantled.

The Congress party has expressed strong objection to remarks made by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti regarding the violence in Manipur. During a press conference in Kolkata, Garcetti reportedly stated that the violence in Manipur is "India's internal matter," but added that the United States is prepared to assist if requested by India in addressing the situation in the northeastern state.

