Antibiotics Should Not Be Used In COVID Unless Suspicion Of Bacterial Infection: Centre

The revised guidelines issued by the Centre on Sunday stated that antibiotics should not be used for the treatment of adult coronavirus patients, unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. This revision in the guidelines is in consideration to the recent hike in coronavirus cases in India, in addition to four recent fatalities in the meantime.

“Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. Possibility of co-infection of Covid-19 with other endemic infections must be considered,” the guidelines stateD

The AIIMS/ICMR-Covid-19 National Task Force revised the official clinical guidance protocol and implemented on 5th January across the nation, which states that the drugs such as Lopinavir-ritonavir, hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Molnupiravir, Favipiravir, Azithromycin and Doxycycline are further restricted in the process of treatment of adult Covid-19 patients in India, as per a report in Deccan Herald.

'No Evidence Of Benefit '

An exception in these guidelines lies with the drug Remdesivir, which may be considered for upto five days, where its consumption should be started within ten days of onset of symptoms in moderate to severe diseases where there is high risk of progression (requiring supplemental oxygen) but where the patients must not be on IMV (Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation) or ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation), respectively.

The guidelines further state that “There is no evidence of benefit for the treatment of more than five days and is not to be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home setting.”

A drug mentioned in the list that adds up as another exception is Tocilizumab. This drug should be considered within 24-48 hours of the onset of a severe disease or, in the case of ICU admission.

The grave single-day rise of over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday after 129 days, obliged the authorities to make mandatory revisions to guideline for the public, so as to avoid further multiplication in the number cases reported. On Monday, India reported a single-day rise of 918 cases while the active caseload has increased to 6,350, which acts as an alarm to continue our precautions against Covid.

Also Read: 'I Would Sneak In To Read': Know About This Man's Inspiring Journey To Harvard University