For those seeking some Monday motivation, the internet has always brought stories of struggle and success. A recent post featuring Ruchit G Garg, founder and CEO of Harvesting Farmer's Network, tells his inspiring journey from the library of Indian Railways to a panel at the renowned Harvard University. Garg's story goes beyond the usual narratives about how a person burnt the midnight oil to reach his goal, and it's now winning hearts online.

Ruchit Garg took to Twitter on March 16 to celebrate being invited to discuss financial inclusion for smallholder farmers at Harvard University. Harvard is among the top global universities, and it was a huge milestone for Garg to give his input among the international crowd. Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Garg shared the hope-filled story about his journey from the library of Indian railways to Harvard University.

His Journey To Success

Garg lost his father at an early age, and his family survived on the small income his mother earned as a clerk for the Indian Railways Library. The library holds a special place in his heart, as that was where he gained most of his knowledge and understanding from. It was an exclusive library meant only for the executives and staff, but he would often sneak in to read all possible things that interested him. As his family had very little means to afford books, the library was his go-to for any information.

When I lost my father about 35 years ago , my mom started working as a clerk for Indian railway’s library, meant for executives/staff.



We had very little means, could not afford much including books…



I would sneak in to read all possible things I was interested in… pic.twitter.com/QxoXgRU0Ys — Ruchit G Garg (@ruchitgarg) March 16, 2023





Surely enough, access to the library proved to be a great boon as he got the opportunity to read through a rich range of books and magazines, including the Harvard Business Review. He found it a "fun pastime" to read through their many case studies, and his efforts finally bore fruits as he was invited to the University in 2018. Speaking about financial inclusion for smallholder farmers, he represented India's take on one of their largest sectors and communities - agriculture and farmers.

Garg concluded the tweet by saying he was elated to buy his own copy of Harvard Business Review that he couldn't afford once upon a time. The post instantly went viral and garnered over 2,08,000 views and thousands of reactions. The comments section was flooded with people praising the CEO's efforts, and they shared their joy over his success story.

And I bought a copy of HBR at the Harvard university campus, mine own copy!!



I still feel super elated about being able to do this … from not being able to afford few rupees for books, to getting invited as panelist at Harvard and buying a copy of my own



I still have this.. pic.twitter.com/7t30LbRUoC — Ruchit G Garg (@ruchitgarg) March 16, 2023

