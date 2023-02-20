Housing Society's Viral Notice Sparks Outrage Over Alleged Caste Discrimination

The notice sent to residents by the Gujarat Housing Society has sparked outrage due to its alleged caste discrimination. The location of the housing society where the information was issued could not be independently verified.

The secretary of the building stated in it that the flat should only be rented to families and that there had been complaints of apartments being rented out by owners to single men and women of different castes, as reported by News18.

According to the notice, this was an absolute violation of society's rules. It went on to say that if different caste girls and boys tenants were not evicted within thirty days, the owners of the flats would face a police complaint. Furthermore, the parking, garbage, and cleaning services provided to them in society would be terminated immediately.

In India, such incidents are not rare, and so many incidents happen regularly where people face many problems while renting any property. The landlord or the society association denies them based on caste and religion.

Similar Incident In Past

An outraged response followed when a Bangalore renter recently shared her ordeal on Twitter. She asked a real estate agent if the owner would be prepared to rent the house to two women after sharing a screen capture of her texts with him. The broker questioned her about hosting a party at the apartment. Ruchita requested to see a different house because she didn't like the one in question. The broker then advised her that "parties and male guests" would not be permitted but that he could show her another apartment in Richmond Town.

We say that we live in 2023, an era where we have all the freedom to live independently. Still, the incident in Gujrat raises the question, "Is this how people and society respect the fundamental right of an individual?" Article 15 of the constitution has given us the Right to equality, but this needs to be followed on the ground level.

