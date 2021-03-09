Andhra Pradesh To Introduce Gender, Child Budget From Financial Year 2021-22

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to introduce Gender Budget and Child Budget from the financial year 2021-22.



The department for women, girls, persons with disabilities and the elderly will prepare and implement the above budgets and act as a nodal department.

According to the order issued on Tuesday, March 9, the government has introduced new programmes and schemes aimed at women and children, especially in departments such as health, education, nutrition, livelihood, and security from violence. Gender and child responsive budgeting aids in determining how much resources are dedicated to the welfare and protection of women and children.

In order to represent the significance of budgetary allocations, the state government has begun the process of planning special statements on Gender Budget and Child Budget starting in the financial year 2021-22, as per the report.

The statement further added that the Gender Budget Statement is allocated into two sections.

Part A- It reflects programmes that are 100 per cent aimed at women and girl beneficiaries.

Part B- reflects pro-women and girl programmes, with 30 to 99 per cent of allocations going to women and girls.

As per the statement, the Child Budget seeks to consolidate and analyse comprehensive budgetary resources that the Andhra Pradesh government allocates and spends on programmes and schemes that support children (0-18 years), Hindustan Times reported.

The Child Budget Statement is proposed to be drawn up in two sections, including 100 per cent child-centric and less than 100 per cent child-centric programs/schemes, the statement reads.

Read Also: Bank Unions Call For Two Days Strike Against Govt's Plan To Privatise Public Sector Banks