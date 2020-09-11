In a bizarre incident, an agitated district collector of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur ordered the arrest of a medical officer while he was conducting a review meeting on coronavirus situation on Thursday, September 10.

District Collector Guntur Samuel Anand ordered the police personnel to arrest Dr Somla Naik, a medical officer from Nadedla, under the disaster management act for questioning the collector during the meeting.

The medical officer had tried to ask some questions of the higher authority, which irked the collector who saw it as complaining in nature.

TDP General Secretary N Lokesh condemned the incident.

N Lokesh tweeted, "The Jagan Reddy government's atrocity on a tribal officer. During a review meeting on the corona in Narasaraopet, Guntur district, Nadendla medical officer Somlu Nayak, who questioned why officers like him were being blamed for the increase in cases without even providing the minimum facilities, was arrested. I condemn his brutal arrest. Somlu Nayak should be released immediately!"

The government, however, has denied arresting the medical officer.



Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Govt Doctors' Association has warned of a strike if the arrest orders against the medical officer are not withdrawn and demanded a departmental inquiry into the alleged lapses as claimed by Dr Naik.

