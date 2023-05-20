Amazon Employee Sacked After Returning From Maternity Leave, Netizens React

E-commerce giant Amazon announced the termination of more than 18,000 employees in January. Later in March, the company said it would eliminate 9,000 jobs across various units, including cloud computing and advertising companies. Since then, many employees have expressed grief on social media and shared stories about their time at the tech giant. Leyla Badalova, a woman who returned after her maternity leave, stated that she was recently fired.

Badalova, who worked as an Internal Recruiter at Amazon, took to LinkedIn to share the same. She posted that she had been laid off from her previous role as an Internal Recruiter at Amazon after coming back from her maternity leave. “However, I am staying positive and motivated to explore new career avenues,” she added.

She has a background in recruitment, project and account management, and continuous studies in data analytics. Eager to bring her experience to a new organisation, she requested to be introduced to relevant contacts in case of any job openings. Since being shared, many people reached out to her and supported her through the tough time.



Here's How Netizens Reacted





One of the users expressed his sorrow, replying to get more visibility for her post. Another user claimed to know many professionals belonging HR in her LinkedIn network.













A couple of users replied with links to new job openings.

Amazon Layoffs Continue To Happen



Meanwhile, Amazon got rid of about 500 employees in India across different departments last week, as reported by NDTV. The fresh round of downsizing is part of the broader layoffs announced by CEO Andy Jassy in March, affecting nearly 9,000 employees.

People aware of the situation indicated that the process is still underway, and employees from Amazon Web Services, Human Resources, and Support departments are being laid off.

