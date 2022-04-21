19-Yr-Old Former National Para-Swimming Champion Dies After Lack Of Financial Assistance For Treatment

Amartya Chakraborty, a three-time former national para-swimming champion, lost his prolonged battle with life and the system on Wednesday, April 20. He took his last breath at GB Pant Hospital in New Delhi and succumbed to "sudden cardiorespiratory arrest" at the young age of 19.

Fiver years back, Amartya was declared "ineligible" to compete in para-swimming events. He was undergoing treatment in the hospital for a spinal cord disorder, which had left his lower body almost paralysed.

A resident of Salkia in the Howrah district of West Bengal was the only son of his parents. His father, Amitosh Chakraborty, is due to retire in two months and has spent all his life savings on his son's treatment.

Such was his plight that the father pleaded for financial assistance to get his son's body back from Delhi to their hometown in WB. Amitosh earns a salary of Rs 18,000 per month and has become a pauper while getting his son treated.

Amitosh told PTI, "I've two years of service left now and have spent all my expenses, including the PPF, on his treatment. We don't even have money to fly him back to Kolkata," reported The Print.

He alleged that he constantly requested financial assistance from the sports ministry and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), but everything had "fallen on deaf ears". The father said that his father could have been saved if he had gotten some financial aid as the Doctors told him that his son's disorder was treatable.

PCI's Take On The Matter

Gursharan Singh, the secretary-general of the Paralympic Committee of India, said his organisation itself operates on grants from others and the government; therefore, they could not financially help the para-athlete.

He said to PTI, "Many a time, PCI itself is short of money to run its affairs and in this situation, how can we offer financial help to athletes? Our main objective is to promote para-sports in the country, and we have to spend the limited resources we have in this direction," quoted the publication.

Began Swimming At An Early Age

Amartya had deformed fingers and suffered from multiple diseases, including artery vein malfunction (AVM) and scoliosis that had perhaps led to uneven symmetry throughout his body.

He was categorised under temporary disability and began swimming at an early age, winning national titles at sub-junior and junior levels in three consecutive years; 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Prasanta Karmakar, his former coach, said, "His timings were even better than the seniors at that time. He was a sure shot contender for the Paralympics. But once he was made ineligible, his diseases started affecting him," quoted the publication.

Declared "Ineligible"

In 2017, Amartya was about to participate in his maiden international competition — Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai, in December same year. However, pertaining to protests from some states, he was disqualified as a para-swimmer and was later declared "ineligible" by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

During the challenging phase for the Chakraborty family, Karmakar also arranged for some financial help and doctors' appointments at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), but it was too much for the family.

He said, "He was one of the most talented para swimmers and lost a fine prospect. From knocking doors to taking him to Chennai, Vellore and all the places, they (Chakrabortys) have gone through hell in the past few years," quoted the publication.

Such is the predicament of an Indian national champion and someone who has been bestowed with the 'Best Swimmer' award at the 2017 Para Nationals. Hopefully, at least in his death, the government shall come forward with some financial aid.

