Meet Air Marshal AP Singh, New Vice Chief Of Indian Air Force

Image Credits: Facebook/Indian Air Force

Trending
India,  1 Feb 2023 8:08 AM GMT

With his capabilities and skill, Air Marshal AP Singh has clocked more than 4,900 hours of flight time on a variety of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft throughout his career. Moreover, he is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot.

Officials announced on Monday (January 30) that Air Marshal AP Singh has been named the next Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force.

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, who will retire from the military on Tuesday, will be succeeded by Air Marshal AP Singh.

At present, Air Marshal AP Singh is serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command. As per official statement, he will take charge as the Vice Chief of IAF on Wednesday.

More About A.P Singh

Air Marshal AP Singh received his commission into the Indian Air Force's fighter branch on December 21, 1984.

As part of his army education, he completed his graduation from National Defense College in Delhi, Defense Services Staff College in Wellington, and the National Defense Academy in Pune, a report by NDTV said.

With his capabilities and skill, he has clocked more than 4,900 hours of flight time on a variety of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. Moreover, he is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot.

His operational positions include those of Flight Commander, Commanding Officer, and Aviation Officer Commanding a MiG 27 squadron and an air base, respectively.

Notable Stints Throughout His Career

As a test pilot, he has held a variety of positions and ranks with the Aircraft and System Testing Establishment.

In Moscow, Russia, he oversaw the MiG 29 Upgrade Project Management Team. He was the Air Defense Commander at the South Western Air Command as well as the Project Director (Flight Test) at the National Flight Test Centre, where he oversaw the flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

He served as Senior Air Staff Officer in the Eastern Air Command before taking over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command.

In 2019, on the occasion of Republic Day, Singh received the "Ati Vishisht Seva Medal" from the President of India for his distinguished services. In 2023 he was honoured with the "Param Vishisht Seva Medal".

A.P Singh 
Air Marshal Of India 
Indian Air Force 
National Defense Academy 
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal 
Param Vishisht Seva Medal. 

