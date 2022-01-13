All section
Alwar Case: Attackers Insert External Objects Inside 16-Yr-Old Specially-Abled Girls Private Parts

Credits: Pixabay (representational) 

Alwar Case: Attackers Insert External Objects Inside 16-Yr-Old Specially-Abled Girl's Private Parts

Rajasthan,  13 Jan 2022 12:03 PM GMT

The doctors said the attackers assaulted the girl by inserting some foreign object inside her private parts, which resulted in excessive bleeding. However, they are yet to confirm if she was sexually assaulted.

The recent horrific incident reported from Rajasthan's Alwar has shaken the nation, but the claims regarding the incident are yet to be confirmed.

A 16-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped and abandoned on an over bridge on Tuesday night, January 11. Her condition was critical, following which she was referred to JK Lone hospital in Jaipur.

Foreign Object Inserted

The survivor underwent surgery on Wednesday, January 12, as she had sustained severe injuries. As per the Times of India report, the doctors recently have suspected that the attackers assaulted the girl by inserting some foreign object inside her private parts, which resulted in excessive bleeding.

However, they are yet to confirm if she was sexually assaulted. Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (RSCPCR) chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal said the reports would be out soon and provided topmost treatments and medical facilities for her.

The commission has also deployed a special language teacher and helped her narrate the incident.

The Horror

A passerby found the girl near Tijara Fatak, at around 8.30 pm, who immediately reached out to the police. Following this, she was rushed to a local hospital, but she was rushed to Jaipur for treatment due to her severe injuries.

Hospital Superintendent, Dr Arvind Shukla, informed that it took nearly two-and-half hours to operate. Shukla informed that the girl's rectum was displaced; the doctors created a hole in her stomach for the stool to pass, News18 reported.

Police confirmed that the girl had a speech disorder. Reportedly, the girl had been missing since afternoon, and the parents had lodged a missing complaint. The place where she was found was at a significant distance from her home.

At the time, the police suspected rape; however, the final reports were awaited.

Later, special teams were formed to arrest the unidentified attackers. A dog squad and forensic science teams were also working on the spot. The teams are also examining the CCTV footage of the nearby routes.

Special Investigation Team Formed

Amid the calls for justice, the Rajasthan government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Besides, they have announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the affected family and Rs 1 lakh under a separate scheme.

Also Read: 'Dulla Bhatti Walla Ho!' Remembering Punjab's Folk Hero Rai Abdullah Bhatti, Soul Of Lohri

