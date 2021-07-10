Trending

All Districts In Rajasthan To Have Medical Colleges, Says CM

Ashok Gehlot also claimed that Rajasthan is emerging as a pioneer in the field of health services. He said people from other states of the country are coming to Rajasthan to take advantage of the state's medical facilities.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   10 July 2021 9:31 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-07-10T15:02:41+05:30
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
All Districts In Rajasthan To Have Medical Colleges, Says CM

Image Credit: LiveMint

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, July 9, said that all districts in the state will have medical colleges and the state government has fulfilled all necessary conditions for it.

"It is a matter of pride for us. It is our endeavour that the medical facilities in the state should be even better. For this, medical infrastructure is being strengthened continuously from cities to villages," the chief minister said in a statement.

'People From Other States Are Coming To Rajasthan To Get Treated'

The state is moving fast in the direction of setting up medical colleges in all districts, Gehlot said while addressing a virtual foundation stone laying event of intensive care units at 17 hospitals in 11 districts. Gehlot also claimed that Rajasthan is emerging as a pioneer in the field of health services. People from other states of the country are coming to Rajasthan to take advantage of our medical facilities, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the state's Health Minister Raghu Sharma said taking a cue from the second wave, the state government is working fast on the plan to increase oxygen production and paediatric units. "We are moving towards achieving the capacity of producing 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen in the state," he said.

Medical Colleges In India

India has about 541 medical colleges with a capacity of 80,312 MBBS seats. Last year in October, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, former Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, told the Lok Sabha the number of medical colleges in the country increased by around 45 per cent in the last six years. In 2014, the number of medical colleges in the country was 381. The number of medical seats has increased from 54,348 in 2014 to 80,312 in 2020, Choubey added.

Statewise, Tamil Nadu tops the list with 42 medical colleges, followed by Karnataka at 39, Maharashtra at 38, West Bengal at 27, Telangana at 22 and Gujarat at 21.

Also Read: 'Modern India Needs Uniform Civil Code, Can't Remain Mere Hope' : Delhi HC

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian