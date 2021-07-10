All Districts In Rajasthan To Have Medical Colleges, Says CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, July 9, said that all districts in the state will have medical colleges and the state government has fulfilled all necessary conditions for it.

"It is a matter of pride for us. It is our endeavour that the medical facilities in the state should be even better. For this, medical infrastructure is being strengthened continuously from cities to villages," the chief minister said in a statement.

'People From Other States Are Coming To Rajasthan To Get Treated'

The state is moving fast in the direction of setting up medical colleges in all districts, Gehlot said while addressing a virtual foundation stone laying event of intensive care units at 17 hospitals in 11 districts. Gehlot also claimed that Rajasthan is emerging as a pioneer in the field of health services. People from other states of the country are coming to Rajasthan to take advantage of our medical facilities, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the state's Health Minister Raghu Sharma said taking a cue from the second wave, the state government is working fast on the plan to increase oxygen production and paediatric units. "We are moving towards achieving the capacity of producing 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen in the state," he said.

Medical Colleges In India

India has about 541 medical colleges with a capacity of 80,312 MBBS seats. Last year in October, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, former Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, told the Lok Sabha the number of medical colleges in the country increased by around 45 per cent in the last six years. In 2014, the number of medical colleges in the country was 381. The number of medical seats has increased from 54,348 in 2014 to 80,312 in 2020, Choubey added.

Statewise, Tamil Nadu tops the list with 42 medical colleges, followed by Karnataka at 39, Maharashtra at 38, West Bengal at 27, Telangana at 22 and Gujarat at 21.

