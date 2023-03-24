Punjab's Most Wanted Amritpal Singh Search Continues, Alert Issued In Uttarakhand

Not many were familiar with the name Amritpal Singh until the past few months in 2023. But today, he is Punjab's most wanted criminal and is making headlines for the widespread manhunt the state police have launched against him. Police crackdown against him led to internet shutdowns and even global protests at Indian embassies. The 30-year-old shot into prominence as a self-styled Khalistani sympathiser, separatist leader, and radical preacher is now on the radar of police for arrest.

For a week now, the Punjab state authorities have been on a nationwide hunt for Amritpal Singh, who has been gaining momentum as a pro-Khalistan leader calling for the creation of an independent Sikh homeland. Singh has been on the run since March 18, following which authorities deployed thousands of paramilitary police to find him. The manhunt led to the restriction of Internet and mobile messaging services across the state, forcing nearly 30 million people to go offline.

Singh made headlines recently after his group - Waris Punjab De (the heirs of Punjab), stormed a local police station with guns and swords, demanding the release of a jailed aide. The violence that ensued injured six police officials and led to the arrest of hundreds of people linked to the incident, including Singh's uncle and driver. However, Singh managed to slip past and is now keeping the national forces on their heels.



Police Forces On High Alert

The police personnel has been actively questioning his family members and close aides to trace back to his location. Haryana police had recently also arrested Baljit Kaur, a resident of the Shahabad area, for allegedly harbouring the fugitive and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home. More arrests continued to be reported throughout the week, including that of a gunman of Singh, identified as Tejinder Singh (also known as Gorkha Baba). The government has also invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Singh and many of his supporters.

After the police received information that Singh had possibly fled Punjab, many neighbouring state police forces were put on high alert. Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district is one among them. They have put up posters of the wanted Khalistan supporters in public places for residents to spot and inform the authorities. The Punjab police also released a set of seven possible avatars of Singh, hoping that people could help identify and report him.

As for the internet shutdown and suspended mobile services, the restrictions are being lifted gradually in most areas, such as Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala, and Mohali, but continue to be extended in other areas. On March 23, the state home affairs department stated that the curbs have been extended in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts till March 24 noon "in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order."

The Maharashtra Police has been put on high alert over Singh being on the run, and cops in the Nanded district of the state are monitoring the movement of everyone arriving and leaving the district, reported The Tribune. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is also prepared to arrest the Khalistani leader.

Amritpal's Rise As Waris Punjab De's Leader



The 30-year-old originally hails from Jallupur Khera in Punjab's Amritsar and comes from an influential family that reportedly runs a transport business in Dubai. Singh had been staying abroad with his family since 2012 and travelled back to India during the year-long farmers' protest to join the agitation. Around the same time, he got familiar with the group Waris Punjab De, founded in 2021 by the Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu. Sidhu was among those arrested over the farmers' protest and had established the outfit to fight for the "rights of Punjab."

After Sidhu passed away in an accident in 2022, Singh positioned himself as Waris Punjab De's next leader. However, the culture he cultivated among the outfit members differed entirely from what Sidhu had envisioned. Several media reports have quoted Sidhu's brother, Mandeep, saying that the Khalistani preacher is "misusing" his brother's name. He further noted, "Deep had clearly said that talks are the (only) way, but Amritpal is asking youths to pick up weapons."

This was true in Singh's case as he often projected himself as a follower of the Sikh terrorist Bhindranwale in both style and mannerisms. Like the cult leader who was killed during the Army operation in Golden Temple, Singh also carried an arrow and moved with armed guards. In December 2022, just a few months after being appointed chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal led his supporters to vandalise a gurudwara in Biharipura and then, later on, another gurudwara in Jalandhar.

It was again under his leadership that a huge mob of his supporters attacked the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar in February. The supporters brandished swords and used the Sikh holy book as their shields as they barged into the station demanding Singh's key aide, a kidnapping case accused Lovepreet Singh, to be released. According to a report by The Times of India, the latest case against Singh has been registered under the Arms Act after a huge cache of weapons was recovered from his aides.

Officials have claimed that Singh has been maintaining close links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and other terrorist groups based abroad. The Khalistani leader is also believed to be close to UK-based Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda and has been allegedly building a "private militia" of youth from drug de-addiction centres for violent protests.

