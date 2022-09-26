All section
Caste discrimination
There Is No Justification For Any Act Of Terrorism, Regardless Of Motivation; Says S Jaishankar

Image Credit- UN, Twitter/ S Jaishankar

Trending
There Is No Justification For Any Act Of Terrorism, Regardless Of Motivation; Says S Jaishankar

26 Sep 2022

The external affairs minister warned individuals who politicise the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1267 Sanctions regime, even to the point of backing outright terrorists, that they do so at their own cost.

In a clear message referred to China and Pakistan regarding terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Saturday (September 24) that no rhetoric, no matter how self-righteous, can ever hide bloodstains. He said countries that defend proclaimed terrorists in the United Nations (UN) do not advance their interests or reputation.

The external affairs minister warned individuals who politicise the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1267 Sanctions regime, even to the point of backing outright terrorists, that they do so at their own cost, reported Economic Times.

Jaishankar said, "Having borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a 'zero-tolerance' approach. In our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation. And no rhetoric, however sanctimonious, can ever cover up blood stains".

He continued that the UN responds to terrorism by sanctioning those who commit it. Those who politicise the UNSCR 1267 Sanctions regime, even to the point of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their peril, and they advance neither their own interests nor their reputation.

China Halting Proposals To Blacklist Terrorists

Bids by India, the United States (US), and other Western allies to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists under the Security Council's sanctions regime have been repeatedly blocked and put on hold by Islamabad's all-weather ally and veto-wielding permanent member China in the 15-nation Council.

This month, China halted a US-backed proposal at the UN to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, who is wanted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, as a global terrorist. Beijing halted the US-led and India-led proposals to blocklist Mir as a global terrorist under the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee and subject him to asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargos.

Last month, China blocked a UN proposal to denylist Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JEM) chief Masood Azhar and a senior leader of the Pakistan-based terror organisation.

Also Read: Future Is Here! Kerala's Pullampara Is India's First Fully Digitally Literate Panchayat

Terrorism 
Act Of Terrorism 
S Jaishankar 
UN 
United Nations Security Council 

