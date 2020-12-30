Trending

Airports Authority To Handover Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram Airports To Adani Group Soon

With several functional airports under its belt, the group will be the biggest private airport operator in India soon.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Dec 2020 8:39 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Airports Authority To Handover Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram Airports To Adani Group Soon

Image Credit: Wikimedia 

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) may soon hand over Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports to Adani Group. The government body will sign an agreement next month with the Adani group for the same, reported The Times of India.

The Adani group had won the bids to operate six airports including that of Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad for 50 years on a 'purchasing power parity' (PPP) model.

Airports Authority chairman Arvind Singh confirmed that the government body will begin the process to hand over the three airports by signing the concession agreement by January 25, 2021. Adani Group has already taken over the Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad airports.

Apart from these six, AAI is also planning to operate as many additional airports as - Varanasi, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Indore and Trichy - the PPP way.

However, the Union government's decision to hand over Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani group has been challenged legally.

"That court decision has come in our favour as the process was done in a very open and transparent manner. The security clearance has also come for (handing over the remaining three airports to Adani Group)," aviation secretary PS Kharola said on Tuesday.

The group is soon to take over Mumbai International Airport Ltd, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport, where it is acquiring a controlling stake from outgoing promoter GVK Group.

With seven functional airports and a greenfield one (at Navi Mumbai) under its belt, the group will be the biggest private airport operator in India in terms of the number of airports handled.

Also Read: Karnataka Gives Nod To Anti-Cow Slaughter Ordinance, But No Ban On Beef Consumption

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian