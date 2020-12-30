Airports Authority To Handover Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram Airports To Adani Group Soon

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) may soon hand over Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports to Adani Group. The government body will sign an agreement next month with the Adani group for the same, reported The Times of India.

The Adani group had won the bids to operate six airports including that of Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad for 50 years on a 'purchasing power parity' (PPP) model.

Airports Authority chairman Arvind Singh confirmed that the government body will begin the process to hand over the three airports by signing the concession agreement by January 25, 2021. Adani Group has already taken over the Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad airports.

Apart from these six, AAI is also planning to operate as many additional airports as - Varanasi, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Indore and Trichy - the PPP way.

However, the Union government's decision to hand over Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani group has been challenged legally.

"That court decision has come in our favour as the process was done in a very open and transparent manner. The security clearance has also come for (handing over the remaining three airports to Adani Group)," aviation secretary PS Kharola said on Tuesday.

The group is soon to take over Mumbai International Airport Ltd, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport, where it is acquiring a controlling stake from outgoing promoter GVK Group.

With seven functional airports and a greenfield one (at Navi Mumbai) under its belt, the group will be the biggest private airport operator in India in terms of the number of airports handled.

