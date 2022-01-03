Aiming For A Flight? Centre Puts Forth Draft Of National Air Sports Policy

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has put forth the National Air Sports Policy (NASP) draft for public feedback. The move by the Union Ministry is an attempt to leverage India's potential for air sports, given that the country has a vast geographical expanse, varied topography and fair-weather conditions.

The policy draft includes sports like aerobatics, aeromodelling, ballooning, drones, gliding, hang gliding, paragliding and skydiving. The draft also proposed the setting up an Air Sports Federation of India (ASFI) as the apex governing body.

AFSI To Overlook Several Associations

Under the Apex governing body, several associations will cover each of the air sports. For instance, the Paragliding Association of India would manage certain sports under its ambit. ASFI would overlook the regulatory framework and provide safe, affordable, accessible, enjoyable and sustainable conduct of their respective air sport, The Indian Express reported. If the regulatory bodies cannot ensure adequate safety standards for the sport, they would be liable for a penal action by ASFI, which includes financial penalties, suspension or dismissal.

Largest Air Sports Facility At Lausanne, Switzerland

The AFSI would represent India at Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), and other global platforms host international air sports. FAI is the largest air sports facility located in Lausanne in Switzerland. The draft of the NASP policy noted that all the tournaments in India would be hosted according to FAI guidelines.

The policy envisions making India amongst the top choices of air sports in the country. This initiative would promote greater participation and success of Indian athletes in global air sports. Moreover, the government has also proposed developing and manufacturing air sports equipment in line with India's Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan.

