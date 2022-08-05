All section
Studies Reveal Pune & Delhis Air Quality Have Become Cleaner In Past 10 Years

Image Credits: Unsplash

The Logical Indian Crew

Studies Reveal Pune & Delhi's Air Quality Have Become Cleaner In Past 10 Years

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  5 Aug 2022 3:39 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

A recent study conducted by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM)-SAFAR shows that the air quality index of many metropolitan cities in the country has gotten better over the past decade.

A breath of fresh air is something that is no longer a difficult thing to find around the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi. Findings of a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM)- System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) shows that the air quality index across many metropolitan cities has gotten better over a period of ten years.

Existing Measures Of Air Quality Index

As per a report by the Times Now News, the project director of IITM- System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Dr B.S.Murthy, said that the national capital is welcoming a "satisfactory" air quality as opposed to the days where the air was "very poor".

Pune observes a record of "good" and "satisfactory" air quality days over their previous days of "moderate" air quality. In the city of Mumbai, "good" air quality days have taken over the days of "poor" air quality. Ahmedabad as well has observed a decline in the days of "poor" and "moderate" air quality over the past decade.

In overall, the quality index of the air has risen favourably from 24 in the year 2017 to 53 in 2021. The "severe" air conditions have dropped low from 31 to 13 from 2011 to 2021.

Causes Of Favourable Change

The factors that led to such a change have not been made definite, but it is assumed to be an increase in rainfall activity and a growth in the amount of green space. In cities such as Delhi, the air quality has been considerably contributed to by the switch to electric vehicles and opting of solar power for many public buildings and private businesses. He also added that the firecracker bans and covid restrictions had catalysed the improved quality.

According to Murthy, factors such as urban emissions, land use, stubble burning and dust storms have impacted pollution levels over the years. Variables in all these contributions have considerably impacted air quality. Other suggested factors include shifting wind and circulation patterns.

Also Read: India Plans To Recycle Millions Of Old Vehicles To Overcome Growing Pollution Problems: Report

