Air Force Cadet Trainee Found Dead In Bengaluru Campus, 6 IAF Officers Booked For Murder

Image Credit: Twitter/IAF_MCC (Representational)

Air Force Cadet Trainee Found Dead In Bengaluru Campus, 6 IAF Officers Booked For Murder

Karnataka,  26 Sep 2022 9:00 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-09-26T14:41:55+05:30check update history

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Vinayak Patil, a murder case has been registered against the six people named in the purported note under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a case was recorded at the Gangammanagudi police station on September 24.

A 27-year-old student, identified as Ankit Jha, was found dead in the hostel of Air Force Technical College (AFTC) in Bengaluru's Jalahalli on September 21; six air force officials named in his suicide letter - including an air commodore, a group captain, and a wing commander have been charged with murder, adding that no arrests have been made so far, said police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Vinayak Patil, a murder case has been registered against the six people named in the purported note under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a case was recorded at the Gangammanagudi police station on Saturday. Police are gathering evidence to counter the claims and allegations made by family members and those stated in the suicide note.

Did He Commit Suicide Because Of Court Enquiry?

The trainee committed suicide after a court of inquiry was ordered against him for alleged misconduct, a police official was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Under Trainee Flying Officer (UTFO), Ankit Kumar Jha joined the Air Force in February 2021. His training, however, was terminated on September 20 for alleged misconduct following an investigation into a complaint lodged against him by a female trainee officer, according to an IAF statement. He was discovered hanging in a campus room after disciplinary action was taken against him.

'Murder And Not Suicide': Ankit's Family

The deceased's family claimed he was subjected to constant harassment and torture in the college camp and was thus murdered. They also claimed that they were not informed of his death immediately. They were forced to go to the institute after multiple calls to the cadet went unanswered, and they learned of his death.

A cousin of the deceased said, "While talking to me over the phone, he said he was being forced to sign certain documents. He suffered severe mental trauma, and disciplinary action was taken against him. He was earlier also terminated in July. The details of his termination cannot be shared unless his parents allow me to do so."

