Agra: Over 100 Farmers Allegedly Put Under 'House Arrest' Ahead Of Republic Day Tractor Rally

Around 100 farmers have been allegedly put under "house arrest" in Agra region on Sunday to prevent them from participating in the tractor rally to Delhi on the Republic Day,

The police have been taking strict measures to check the movement of tractors towards Delhi at district borders. Reports said that many tractors moving towards Delhi are being stopped by them.

Farmers alleged that the fuel stations had been asked: "not to sell fuel to tractors". After being stopped by police at many places on Sunday, farmers briefly blocked the Agra-Bareilly highway in Etah district and reported India's Times.

The farmers blocked the Yamuna expressway for 30 minutes in Mathura, resulting in long queues of vehicles.

At Chilla border, Yogesh Pratap Singh, state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, "Thousands of our workers were scheduled to reach Chilla border by Sunday evening from Agra region. On orders of the state government, our senior workers have been put under house arrest. Those who managed to leave their houses with tractors were stoped. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour of the UP government."

Singh also warned that if their workers are not allowed to move to Delhi, they will stage protest and block roads during the CM Yogi Adityanath's visit to Noida on Monday.

The police allegedly stopped the district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rajveer Lawaniya on Sunday morning outside his residence. Lawaniya had planned to leave for Ghazipur border along with 200 farmers and 20 tractors

"Police will not be able to stop hundreds of farmers from Agra from reaching Delhi border," he said. He also added that they would go by private vehicles or board buses if the police don't allow them to take tractors.

He also asserted that the farmers from Agra would mark their strong presence in Delhi on Republic day.

