After Attempting For 33 Years, Hyderabad Man Clears Class X Exams

Telangana government's recent decision of passing all the students appearing for Class 10th exams due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic came as a blessing for 51-year-old Mohmmad Nooruddin.

A resident of Hyderabad, Nooruddin cleared his matric examinations after attempting it for 33 years. This decision has bought immense joy to this Hyderabad resident who can't thank the pandemic enough.

It was in 1987 when the 51-year-old took his first 10th examination. In the last 33 years, he attempted the exam numerous times, and according to him, it was the subject English language that was his weak point, The News Minute reported.

"It was in English that I failed. I have been working very hard ever since. I would keep getting around 30,33 marks but I needed 35 marks to pass the exam. I was determined to keep writing until I passed. This year, as I missed the final date for the regular category. I applied to write the exam in the SSC open category. I was told I would have to write all the subjects again, to which I agreed and paid Rs.3000 to register and I also got my hall ticket for the exams," Nooruddin as quoted.

When it came in the papers, about all SSC and Intermediate students had passed with 35% marks, Nooruddin finally got a sigh of relief. He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

The video did rounds on social media, where Nooruddin can be seen showing off his numerous admit cards and examination passes that he had collected in the past 33 years.

Thanks to COVID-19, Hyderabad man passes 10th class after 33 years of trying. pic.twitter.com/rO9ou3tEwX — The News Minute (@thenewsminute) July 29, 2020

This is not the first-ever case. Back in 2016, 71-year-old Shiv Charan Yadav from Rajasthan took his Class 10th exams for the 47th time after consecutively failing for all the previous years.



