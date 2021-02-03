Aero India 2021: Rehearsals In Full Swing In Bangalore

The event will take place from February 3 to 5 and it will be hosted by Air Force Station Yelahanka on the outskirts of the city.

This will be the 13th edition of the event and will be the world's first hybrid aerospace show as it will see a combination of both physical and virtual exhibition.

As per the reports, 601 exhibitors which will include 523 from India and 78 from 14 foreign countries are expected to participate in the event.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, only 3000 visitors will be allowed at the flight display venue each day.