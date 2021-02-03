Aero India 2021: Rehearsals In Full Swing In Bangalore

Trending

Full Dress Rehearsel for 13th Edition Of Aero India 2021 Show Just a day before the Aero India 2021, rehearsal is in full swing in Bengaluru for India’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition.

Anukriti Ganesh
Karnataka   |   3 Feb 2021 7:55 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Anukriti Ganesh

The event will take place from February 3 to 5 and it will be hosted by Air Force Station Yelahanka on the outskirts of the city.

This will be the 13th edition of the event and will be the world's first hybrid aerospace show as it will see a combination of both physical and virtual exhibition.

As per the reports, 601 exhibitors which will include 523 from India and 78 from 14 foreign countries are expected to participate in the event.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, only 3000 visitors will be allowed at the flight display venue each day.

