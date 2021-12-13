8-Year Old Indian Prodigy Advay Dhoot Stuns International Chess Circuits

India's youngest chess prodigy, Advay Dhoot, competed in Germany and France at the international level European Circuit. The eight-year-old stunner is now positioned in the top four in India as the world chess federation recently released the new players rating list.

The young mastermind, Advay, is a third-standard student at Dhirubhai Ambani school. Since he was four, he has been into chess and has won numerous matches at the Indian and International levels. He is also the youngest-rated chess player worldwide and has made his way to atop the ranking in Maharashtra with a startling Elo rating of 1337.

Even the pandemic could not deter his dedication towards his passion. He participated in online tournaments at state, national and global levels and honed his skills by participating in 50+ online contests within 18 months.

International Level European Circuit

The competition took place at Heidelberg, Germany, which welcomed the delegation of about 174 chess sportspersons from across seven countries. Advay competed and won against players rated over 1400. However, the win against Bauer Laura Sophie, one of Germany's second-ranked junior players with a raking of 1385, to his surprise, has proved to be the biggest win for him.

After his stunning performance in Germany, with his dedication and focus, he headed towards French Tournament, held at La Bresse, and scored 4.5 points out of all nine rounds at the 41st edition of the tournament, reported ANI.

Adding to his achievement list, Advay represented his school at Liches Lugano in September 2021 and finished at the top quartile in the open category with no age limit.

His coach, Guttula Balaji, appreciated him by said, "His love for the game will take him far ahead in this chess world. He has made us proud by turning himself into one of the strongest players among his peers already, and I see a lot of success in store for him in the future".

The upcoming year will give him months of different experiences, as January to April is going to be packed for him with a few national tournaments. He'll be travelling to Georgia for the world school championship in September.

Also Read: Karnataka: Only 30% Children Attended Online Classes During Lockdown