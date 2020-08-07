Actors Anupama Pathak, Sameer Sharma Found Dead At Their Homes, Police Suspect Suicide

Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak was found dead at her home in Mira Road area of Mumbai. Based on the preliminary investigation including a note recovered at the spot, the police said Anupama, died by suicide.

Earlier, Anupama had shared a video on Facebook over how she felt betrayed and having no friends who can be of help. She was also upset as she was out of money and work during the coronavirus lockdown. Hailing from Purnea district in Bihar, she had moved to Mumbai and worked in Bhojpuri films and TV shows.

A day before the unfortunate event, television actor Sameer Sharma was found dead in his Malad apartment in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Police officials informed the media the actor died by suicide.

The actor was staying at the first floor of Neha CHS building, Ahinsa Marg in Malad (west). On Wednesday a security guard found him dead and alerted the society members," The Hindustan Times quoted an officer from Malad police station.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has now been sent for postmortem.

The 44-year-old actor had appeared in many tv series including 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du, and Left Right Left, among others. He has also acted in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq. Bollywood and TV celebrities mourned the loss.

