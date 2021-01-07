BMC Accuses Actor Sonu Sood Of Illegal Construction, Asks Mumbai Police To File Complaint

Actor Sonu Sood has been accused of illegally converting a residential building in Mumbai's Juhu into a hotel by Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body has also filed a police complaint.

The actor had offered the six-storey building for quarantine facilities for medical professionals during the beginning of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The BMC claims that it had sent several notices on this regard to the actor, however, they failed to receive a response. The complaint has been made against actor Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali Sood alleging that they carried out illegal development over a building and in complete violation of the MRTP Act (Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act), India Today reported.

According to the BMC, the actor was served a notice on October 27, 2020, and the deadline to respond to that ended November 26, 2020. The BMC officials said that even though Sonu Sood was given one month's time to respond, he did not reply.

Juhu Police have initiated an inquiry in the matter, however, no FIR has been filed as of now.

Following the complaint, a BJP leader said that the BMC and the ruling Shiv-Sena government are targeting Sonu Sood after another actor, Kangana Ranaut.

Another vendetta politics by #ShivSena? This complaint against social worker and actor @SonuSood seems politically motivated. We saw how this #MaharashtraGovt attacked and targetted @KanganaRanaut. Shiv Sena was always against #SonuSood's humanitarian work. — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) January 7, 2021





Social work that #SonuSood did during lockdown has given him a cult status which has clearly hurt #shivSena @mybmc @CPMumbaiPolice — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) January 7, 2021





The 47-year-old actor was hailed as a hero after he helped thousands of migrant workers return home during the lockdown. Sonu Sood had launched a toll-free helpline number to help those who needed assistance. He also received several awards for his efforts during the pandemic,

Also Read: Neighbours Carry Farmer's Dead Body To Bank Seeking Money For Cremation