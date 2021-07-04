Trending

Activist Stan Swamy Challenges Bail Provision In UAPA

Stan Swamy's lawyer said that Section43D(5) of the UAPA is a violation of the fundamental right to life and liberty guaranteed by the Constitution.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   4 July 2021 12:50 PM GMT
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
Activist Stan Swamy Challenges Bail Provision In UAPA

Picture credit: The Indian Express

Stan Swamy, a tribal rights activist who is also accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists link case, challenged in the Bombay High Court a provision of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) dealing with grant of bail. He contended that it has created an insurmountable hurdle for those seeking relief, reported NDTV.

Swamy said that Section 43D(5) of the UAPA is violative of the accused person's fundamental right to life and liberty as guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The court on Saturday, July 3, extended the stay of Stan Swamy at a private hospital till July 6.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai told a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar that Stan Swamy is still undergoing treatment at Holy Family Hospital. He was shifted to the hospital from Taloja Prison in Navi Mumbai after the court's order on May 28.

Swamy Says It Is An Insurmountable Hurdle

Swamy in his plea says that Section 43D(5) has created insurmountable hurdle for the accused to get bail and due to this was violative of the accused person's fundamental right to life and liberty guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

In the criminal justice system it is presumed that an accused person is innocent unless charges against him or her are proven by the prosecution. However, Section 43D (5) of the UAPA mandates that if a court has reasonable grounds to believe that the accusation against someone charged under the Act is prima facie true, then the accused shall not be released on bail.

The bench adjourned the hearing on Tuesday and extended his hospital until July 6.

Also Read: Right To Religion Can Take Backseat When Right To Life Is Threatened: Madras HC


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian