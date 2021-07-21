Indian Railway is all set to roll out the much-awaited 'AC Economy' class. The air-conditioned Economy class is a new class of train travel in India. As many as 27 coaches, specifically designed for the new class of railway travel, have been distributed in various zones of the Indian Railways.

The 'AC Economy' class coaches will be sported by the Duronto trains under Western Railway and other trains from several parts of the country. Instead of 72 berths, as in the AC III-tier coaches, AC Economy coaches will have 83 berths, reported The Indian Express.

Speculations On The Fare

The Railway Board is yet to decide on the fare for these special coaches. Some within the railway believe the price should be fixed within reach of those who usually buy non-AC 'sleeper' class tickets. Another argument that has come up is that the ticket should be priced close to the AC III-tier, which is the entry-level AC travel option for long-distance trains at present. According to officials, the decision on the fare of the new AC economy class has been hanging since May, and the Railway Ministry will take a formal decision soon.

Over a decade ago, the 'AC Economy' coaches were launched in the Garib Rath trains. However, it had merely inserted more berths just to fit more passengers in a coach. This led to passengers complaining of discomfort. This time, though, the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, has stepped away from the existing design imprint of AC coaches and resigned the coaches for this particular class of train travel.

The New Design

The air-conditioning in the coaches is redesigned in a way that it provides individual vents to each berth. The coaches come with foldable snack tables in longitudinal and transverse bays, improved and modular design of seats and berths, injury-free spaces, and holders for water bottles, magazines and mobile phones. The redesigned coaches will also include individual reading lights and cell-phone charging points in each berth, adding to the standard sockets. The new AC Economic class could be called the '3E' class in reservation paperwork as per the reports.

