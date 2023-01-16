Jallikattu Event: About 60 Injured During Famous Bull-Taming Sport In Tamil Nadu's Madurai

All section
Caste discrimination
Jallikattu Event: About 60 Injured During Famous Bull-Taming Sport In Tamil Nadus Madurai

Image Credit- Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Trending
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

Tamil Nadu,  16 Jan 2023 8:05 AM GMT  | Updated 2023-01-16T13:38:51+05:30

An official stated that out of the 20 injured sent to the Rajaji Hospital, 11 were still undergoing treatment there. He added that the despite the incident, the ongoing event continued till 4 pm yesterday (Sunday).

In a Jallikattu event, the famous bull-taming sport, held at Avaniyapuram in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, about 60 people were injured, with at least 20 sustaining severe wounds, said a senior official on Monday.

Aneesh Sekhar, the Madurai District Collector, stated, "Yesterday, we had around 60 injured people; 20 were a little serious and were referred to Rajaji Hospital. 40 others with minor injuries were given first aid. There has been no casualty".

What Has Happened?

District Collector Sekhar claimed that all the arrangements, including barricading and deployment of more than 2,000 police personnel and availability of '(the) best medical care' for the occasion, were made to ensure the safety of the participants and the viewers. He stated, "We expect no injuries. If injuries happen, we want to ensure that they are given the best medical care. So, all arrangements are in place. We expect smooth conduct of Jallikattu".

Further, a revenue department official stated that out of the 20 injured who were sent to the Rajaji Hospital, which operates under Madurai Government, 11 were still undergoing treatment there. He added that the despite the incident, the ongoing event continued till 4 pm yesterday (Sunday).

According to a report by NDTV, previously, on Saturday (January 14), in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, more than a dozen people were hurt during the same festival of bull-taming sport.

Know About Jallikattu

The sport, also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu', Jallikattu, began in full swing on Sunday in the three villages of the Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. It is played in mid-January during the time of Pongal-harvest. It is primarily a part of Mattu Pongal in the state, where 'mattu' refers to the third day of the four-day-long harvest festival.

A participant in the local bull-taming sport is supposed to grab the bull by the horns and tame it while it tries to shrug him off. Several people have reportedly been wounded or killed during the famous bull-taming sport across southern states, prompting the court to ban it. However, the 2017 ordinance was passed to maintain the status quo.

Also Read: Can Governors Omit From Speech Prepared By State Government? Looking At Rules & Past Instances

Jallikattu Event 
Bull-Taming Sport 
Eru Thazhuvuthal 
Pongal Celebration 
Mattu Pongal 

