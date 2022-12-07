'Climate Change, Hyper-Nationalism': This Author Explores Most Pressing Issues Of 21st Century In Fictional Narrative

In a country like India, which is known for its democracy and diversity, several issues rule contemporary society. Highlighting the significant issues, an engineer by profession and a writer by passion, Abhishek Mittal has authored Fireflies from the Future- his first novel.

In the book, the author has explored some of the most pressing issues of the current time- climate change, hyper-nationalism, and religious polarisation- through the stories of its two protagonists, Nikitha and Vikram.

The story has been set as a fictional narrative to make it impactful and effective for the readers. Brimming with insights, ideas, and revelations about contemporary India's politics and society, the book provides sufficient fodder for the mind.

Know The Story In Author's Words

In Abhishek's words, the year is 2027, when a young politician leaves a failed political party in Delhi and moves down south to start her outfit. At the same time, an engineer migrates back to India to begin his venture after his US company shuts down.

As the two idealists, Nikitha and Vikram, follow their ambitions, they need to confront the fickle loyalties of friends, the modern distorted forms of religion and hyper-nationalism, and the deep-rooted nexus between the political and corporate elite of the country, which struggles to defeat the two rising contenders.

Vikram's journey starts when he returns to India to start his venture related to electric vehicle manufacturing as he realises the urgent need to combat climate change. He faces many challenges- from established players in the automobile sector to the lawmakers in the government.

On the other hand, an aspiring young politician, Nikhita, returns to Hyderabad to follow her ambitions after leaving a failed political party in Delhi. She started her political party in her homeland but faced similar challenges to keep her party on its ideas and values.

Notably, the author, with both fictional characters, has touched upon sensitive issues of hyper-nationalism, religious polarisation, and climate change, among others. While talking with The Logical Indian, author Abhishek mentioned, "I have highlighted several issues through this book and tried to present my solutions to those problems. But alone, no one can bring change. We as a society can work together to overcome such issues."

He added, "I hope readers will get ideas and insights from the book. Lawmakers can also think collectively to solve prominent issues of society instead of fighting for power among themselves. The ultimate goal of this book is to empower minds and bring actions that drive changes."

Know The Author

Born in Delhi, Abhishek completed his bachelor's at BITS-Pilani, Hyderabad, before joining the semiconductor industry in Bangalore, where he now lives. Over the years, he has closely followed India's technology and startup space as the Co-Editor of a tech magazine.

He has also been a regular news writer for prominent media houses, focusing on stories about modern India's struggles, triumphs, and conflicts. His observations and intuitions honed during such stints of writing have led him to author Fireflies from the Future, his first novel.

The Logical Indian extends warm wishes and all luck to the author for his book which aims to empower society by highlighting pressing issues of the current time.

