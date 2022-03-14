Giant Killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's Mother Continues To Work As Sweeper In Govt School

The mother of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Labh Singh Ugoke is not ready to give up her sweeper's job at a government school and said she will continue working, even after her son won the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab.

On Friday, March 11, Baldev Kaur took everyone by surprise when she reported for duty holding a broom. "Our family has always worked hard to earn money. Irrespective of my son winning elections, I will continue to work as sweeper in school," Kaur said. Delighted by the victory of her son as an AAP candidate whose party symbol is a broom, Kaur said that 'Jhadu' is an essential part of her life, NDTV reported. "Even though he contested against the state CM, we were always confident that my son would win," she said.

The newly-elected MLA's father, Darshan Singh, who used to work as a labourer, said that the family will not change their lifestyle and live as earlier. He wants his son to focus on the welfare of the people instead of his family.

Prior to defeating outgoing Chief Minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi from the Bhadaur seat with a margin of 37,550 votes, Ugoke himself worked in a mobile repairing shop.

Ugoke Studied In Same School

Speaking to ANI, school Principal Amrit Pal Kaur said that Ugoke has studied in the same school and brought many laurels to the village. "Ugoke's mother has been working as a sweeper in this school for a long period now. He has also studied in this school. Kaur says she wants to continue working here," said Amrit Pal Kaur.

Villagers Thrilled By Ugoke's Victory

Thrilled by his victory, the villagers said that they still can't believe that Ugoke they knew for so long has been elected an MLA now. "He used to work day and night for the party. We never thought that he would get ticket from AAP and become an MLA. We are happy for him," one of the villagers said.

Ugoke joined the AAP in 2013 and rose in the ranks of the party in a short period. Earlier, he had sought the party's ticket from Bhadaur seat in 2017 too but the party had other plans then.

The AAP bagged a landslide victory in the Punjab polls, winning 92 Assembly seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Also Read: Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To PM Modi Seeking Permission To Participate In HLL Bidding