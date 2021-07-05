Trending

Madhya Pradesh: A Park To Be Formed Using Unclaimed Ashes Of COVID-19 Victims

Ashes of those who died due to COVID in the second wave are being used to make a park for children in Bhopal.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   5 July 2021 12:52 PM GMT
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Ratika Rana
Authorities are using uncollected ashes of those, who died due to COVID-19 infection, to develop a park at a Hindu crematorium in Bhopal, as reported by NDTV. The park is under construction as most of the family members of those who perished only collected the bones and left the ashes behind due to government-induced lockdown and other restrictions. The park is being constructed on 12,000 square feet of land at the crematorium. The garden is made to remember all those who lost their lives to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ashes Become Problem

The authorities came up with this novel idea when the disposal uncollected ashes posed a challenge. The management will build the park at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat. There are about 21 truckloads of ashes of Covid victims, which families failed to collect due to all the government-imposed limitations. Mamtesh Sharma, the crematorium's maqnagement committee secretary, reported NDTV, said, "It was hard and not environment-friendly to release the ashes into the Narmada river. Doing so could have polluted the river. So, we decided to develop a park with the ashes."

Sharma added that the developed garden would use a Japanese technique called the "Miyawaki technique". With this mechanism, the park can house around 3,500-4,000 plants. He also stated that using this technique; it will take 15-18 months to grow into a tree. A management committee will be responsible for taking care of these plants. This unique way of dealing with the unclaimed ashes of Covid-19 victims is not only environmentally friendly but will also further prevent the pollution of river bodies. The Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat was the only Hindu crematorium for the funeral of Covid-19 patients in Bhopal.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

