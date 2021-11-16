All section
Gujarat: FIR Against 9 For Converting Tribal Hindus To Islam

Gujarat: FIR Against 9 For Converting Tribal Hindus To Islam

Gujarat,  16 Nov 2021

The accused allegedly converted more than 100 tribals from 37 families of Kakariya village in Amod taluka in Bharuch, Gujarat, into Islam using foreign funds.

An FIR was registered against nine people, including a local man living in London, for allegedly converting more than 100 tribals from 37 families of Kakariya village in Amod taluka in Bharuch, Gujarat, into Islam using foreign funds. The tribals were from Vasava Hindu community, police said.

According to Bharuch police, the incident came to light following a complaint by an Amod resident, who was also converted.

Police have lodged a complaint against nine persons under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The accused have been identified as Shabbir Bakerywala, Samad Bakerywala, Abdul Aziz Patel, Yusuf Patel, Ayyub Patel, Ibrahim Patel, Fefdawala Haji Abdulla, Hasan Tisli and Ismail Achhodwala, reported The Indian Express.

"The accused persons took advantage of the weak economic condition and illiteracy among the members of the tribal community to lure them into conversion," an officer of Bharuch police said. The victims were made to change their religion in lieu of receiving money and allurements.

What is the Gujrat Freedom of Religion(Amendment) Bill,2021?

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly amended the Freedom of Religion Act to penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage. The law has made provisions for 3–10 years in jail, and a fine of up to ₹5 lakh if the accused is found guilty.

